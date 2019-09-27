Accused in Orchard Towers murder case arrested after jumping bail, slapped with new charge in court

SINGAPORE: An accused person linked to the Orchard Towers murder case was arrested after jumping bail and taken to court on Friday (Sep 27), where he was given a fresh charge.

Tan Hong Sheng, 22, was charged with rioting with four other men at about 3.30am outside Club Secret in 5 Magazine Road on Aug 9, 2019.

He is accused, along with the other men, of using violence on a 30-year-old man by punching and kicking him.

Tan was arrested on Thursday, almost a month after he failed to show up in court for a further mention of his case.

He turned up in the State Courts in police custody, wearing a black shirt.

The prosecution applied for him to be remanded for one week with permission to be taken out for investigations and a scene visit.

Defence lawyer Josephus Tan said they had put on record at the last hearing that he was still on board as Tan's lawyer, "notwithstanding the fact of his abscondment".

When District Judge Terence Tay asked Tan if he still intended to have Mr Tan as his lawyer, Tan said: "Yes, your honour. Can I talk to my lawyer?"

"Not at this juncture," the judge answered, adjourning his case for a further mention on Oct 4.

Tan had originally been charged alongside five men and one woman for murder with common intention.

His charge was later reduced to consorting with one of the accused, Tan Sen Yang, at Naughty Girl Club on Jul 2. Tan allegedly had a foldable karambit knife, a small curved knife, with him at the time.

The 31-year-old victim, Satheesh Noel Gobidass, died in hospital after the incident at Orchard Towers.