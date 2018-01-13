Act of volunteering will help foster better Singapore: PM Lee

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SINGAPORE: The act of volunteering will help to foster a better Singapore where no one is left behind, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Saturday (Jan 13).

Speaking at the inaugural SG Cares Carnival held at Our Tampines Hub, Mr Lee said: "Doing good for others, caring for the vulnerable and needy, deepening our sense of responsibility for one another - these will all help us to build a better home, where every Singaporean contributes to a caring society and in turn enjoys strong social support."

Mr Lee launched the SG Cares app at the carnival, which was attended by 15,000 beneficiaries, volunteers and members of the public.

The app will allow the community to share news, resources and opportunities to contribute to deserving causes.

Co-organised by Mediacorp, the event also featured activities like a fashion show put together by a team that included people with disabilities and cancer survivors.

Almost 30 ground-up groups were at the carnival to raise awareness of various social initiatives, from training therapy cats for seniors to making hats for cancer patients.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There was also an exhibition to honour inspiring individuals who have helped to build a more inclusive society.



Veera Sekaran, founder of urban greenery firm Greenology, said working with children with special needs has "really changed their lives quite a bit, and actually improved our lives as well".

"I think it's meaningful to be involved in their lives and getting them to understand that there are people who look after them and look up to them. And I don't call them special needs, I call them special kids - many of them are really really smart and intelligent kids."



Mediacorp CEO Tham Loke Kheng said that behind the Big Heart series of activities for SG Cares, there is "a very simple message that with a little kindness, it goes a long way to make Singapore a more inclusive and a better home for all of us".

"For today's carnival, we drew on the talent of our staff volunteers, our stars, our platform and our network of partners to demonstrate this in a memorable way and encourage every Singaporean to volunteer, to give, to care and share," she said.

