Singer Aliff Aziz resists arrest after drunken argument on Orchard Road

SINGAPORE: Singer and actor Aliff Aziz was arrested by the police along Orchard Road on Sunday morning (Nov 10) after a drunken argument.

Police said that officers on patrol came across two men arguing on Orchard Road at about 6.40am.

They arrested a 28-year-old man "who reeked of alcohol" after he ignored the police officers' "repeated warnings to keep the peace".

He "refused to comply and continued to create further annoyance to the public", police said.

"The man had resisted and put up a violent struggle when police officers were making the arrest," they added.

He was arrested for causing annoyance to the public when drunk.



Videos of the arrest were posted online on Sunday.

In one, Aliff is seen struggling with the police officers in front of Orchard Towers while making a phone call, shouting "ayah" which means "father" in Malay, loudly and repeatedly.



Aliff faces charges of theft in an ongoing case which is being heard in court.



Police investigations are ongoing.