Actor Shane Pow charged with drink driving

SINGAPORE: Local actor Shane Pow was charged in court on Thursday (Apr 22) with drink driving.

Pow, who was named under his Chinese name Pow Xun Ping in his charge sheet, was given one count of driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to his charge sheet, he was driving a "motorvan" along Java Road towards Nicoll Highway at about 11.20pm on Sep 17, 2020 when he had at least 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of his breath, exceeding the 35 microgramme limit.

According to court documents, the 30-year-old Mediacorp actor was previously convicted in July 2014 of drink driving. If found guilty again, he would be a repeat offender and face a driving ban of at least five years.



Shane Pow arriving at the State Courts on Apr 22, 2021. (Photo: Calvin Oh)

Pow's lawyer S S Dhillon asked for six weeks to make representations. Mr Dhillon is also the lawyer for actor Terence Cao, who was charged last month with breaching COVID-19 laws during a birthday party.

The penalties for a repeat drink driving offence are a jail term of up to two years and a fine between S$5,000 and S$20,000.

Pow, dubbed one of the Eight Dukes of Caldecott Hill in 2014 along with Romeo Tan, Desmond Tan, Zhang Zhen Huan, Ian Fang, Jeffrey Xu, Aloysius Pang and Xu Bin, was talent-scouted by a modelling agency.



He was a Manhunt Singapore 2011 finalist and later starred in local dramas, receiving nominations for Top 10 Most Popular Male Artiste for shows like Served H.O.T and bagging a few wins.



He was embroiled in controversy in 2016 after he donned blackface for a drama series, and Mediacorp was subsequently fined S$5,500 by the Infocomm Media Development Authority over the incident.

