Actor Shane Pow to plead guilty to drink driving

SINGAPORE: Local actor Shane Pow intends to plead guilty to his drink driving charge, a court heard on Thursday (Jun 3).

Pow, named as Pow Xun Ping in his charge sheet, turned up in a white long-sleeved shirt and dark bottoms with his lawyer S S Dhillon.

The 30-year-old former Mediacorp actor was charged in April with driving a "motorvan" along Java Road towards Nicoll Highway at about 11.20pm on Sep 17, 2020 when he had at least 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of his breath, exceeding the 35 microgramme limit.

Mr Dhillon told the court that he had made representations, or arguments, on behalf of his client sent to the Attorney-General's Chambers, on May 21 and is waiting for a reply from AGC.

"The accused wants to take a certain course as soon as possible," said the lawyer.

He added that Pow has an upcoming three-day course and asked to plead guilty on Jul 14.

An AGC prosecutor will be assigned to the case, the police prosecutor told the court.

According to court documents, Pow was previously convicted in July 2014 of drink driving.

If convicted again, Shane Pow could be jailed for up to two years, fined between S$5,000 and S$20,000 and banned from driving for at least five years.

Pow was dubbed one of the Eight Dukes of Caldecott Hill in 2014. He was a Manhunt Singapore 2011 finalist and starred in local dramas, receiving nominations for Top 10 Most Popular Male Artiste for shows like Served H.O.T and bagging a few wins.

He was embroiled in controversy in 2016 after he donned blackface for a drama series, and Mediacorp was subsequently fined S$5,500 by the Infocomm Media Development Authority over the incident.

He was given a composition fine of S$300 for attending a 13-person birthday party at actor Terence Cao's home last year.

After he was charged with the current drink-driving offence, Mediacorp said it would "part ways" with the actor. Pow wrote an apology on Instagram subsequently, saying he had a rough few weeks and that he regretted his mistake deeply.