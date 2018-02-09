Adapt and Grow has achieved its goal of helping those in need: Josephine Teo

The Adapt and Grow initiatives, which were designed to help Singaporeans affected by economic slowdown and restructuring, have achieved its goal of helping those in need, Second Minister for Manpower and Home Affairs Josephine Teo says.

SINGAPORE: Bank teller Nahariah Mohd Nor, 45, wanted to quit on the first day of her training as a digital customer service officer.

"I found it so stressful and I couldn't take it. It's the computers. Like all of a sudden I have to learn so many things so I emailed my HR and asked them to send me back to the branch because I cannot take it. My HR manager insisted that I try for another six months," she said.

She was thankful for that advice given that mobile and online banking have redefined the way customers interact with banks.

Now, her job at DBS Bank includes helping customers via a video teller machine (VTM) when they are stranded without their bank cards or tokens after banking hours.

She has this advice for those going through mid-career switches: "They have to be open and to accept new things, new challenges. Just look at myself, if I don't even try this VTM and I carry on and they put me back in (the) branch office, I won't even know I can do it."

Ms Nahariah was one of the 3,300 Singaporeans last year who had gone through the Professional Conversion Programme (PCP), a programme under the Adapt and Grow initiative by the Manpower Ministry, which facilitates mid-career transitions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The figure is twice the number of Singaporeans who underwent the programme in 2016.

TRANSITIONING IS TOUGH BUT POSSIBLE

Second Minister for Manpower Josephine Teo told Mediacorp journalists in a sit-down interview last Tuesday (Jan 30) that “we should not just merely look at the numbers to determine whether the programmes are meeting its expectations".

Among the 3,300, one in two comes from the healthcare, infocomm and media, wholesale trade, professional services and financial services.

The sectors were identified last year for focused help because as they are likely to face the greatest threat in terms of restructuring, even as they are potential sources of job openings in the years ahead.

“The banks are aware that with advanced technology, the interaction with customers will change drastically. In the future, we probably will not need so many counter staff. But at the same time, these banks have new needs as well, for example, they need more employees who are able to do digital sales. They also need more people to do data analysis,” Mrs Teo said.

The PCP is one of the programmes under the Adapt and Grow initiative that supports Singaporeans who are affected by the economic slowdown and restructuring by helping them adapt to changing job demands and grow their skills.

Last year, more than 24,000 individuals were able to find jobs through Adapt and Grow. About 62 per cent involved job-matching while the remaining 38 per cent received support through the Career Support Programme and P-Max.

The Career Support Programme supports job-seekers who are professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) who have been unemployed for more than six months by providing short-term wage support to encourage employers to hire them. More than 1,100 PMETs have benefitted from this.

P-Max, on the other hand, helps small- and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) hire, train and retain their new hires.

Looking at the numbers, Mrs Teo said, the Adapt and Grow initiative has achieved its goal of providing additional support for those in need.

Of the more than 24,000 individuals placed, more than half are PMETs. More than half are aged 40 years and above, and about 30 per cent of them have experienced long-term unemployment of six months or more.

“I think given a choice, many of us would prefer to firstly stay within the same company unless we find the work environment unbearable. … The practical approach is to say that how can we make it possible for as many of the existing PMETs to be able to do so?” Mrs Teo said

“And the way to go about it is to work very early with the companies that have a need to transform. They are restructuring. So it is quite clear that some jobs will go. But at the same time, they are creating new jobs. So if we can help their existing staff to transit from their old jobs to these new jobs, then we can help them to save a whole lot of adjustment and displacement and a lot of angst that comes with it,” she added.

As companies continue to restructure to become more productive in a manpower-lean labour market, skills mismatch proves to be a continuous challenge.

"Of course we are well aware that companies and industries continue to restructure, and there is still the potential for job-skills mismatch. Which is why it is so important for us to press on with some of the programmes we've put in place.

"As long as they are willing to adapt, we are going to provide them with every support they need," she said.

Shifting the focus to SMEs, about 6,700 companies have benefitted from the Lean Enterprise Development programme introduced in 2015. The programme allows SMEs the flexibility in deploying foreign manpower to cope with manpower needs in Singapore’s tight labour market.

IMPORTANT TO KEEP THE MOMENTUM

Mrs Teo also touched on the latest employment figures released by her ministry.

Preliminary figures from its annual Labour Report from January showed fewer retrenchments in 2017 at 14,340 compared to 19,170 the year before.

The unemployment rate of 2.1 per cent in December was also marginally lower than September's 2.2 per cent.

"We are seeing some positive signs in terms of retrenchments having gone down, unemployment having stayed low and in fact has dipped downwards slightly. What is important is for us to pay attention to the momentum that has been generated and to try and see if we can keep going at it," Mrs Teo said.