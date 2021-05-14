Additional COVID-19 antigen rapid testing to be rolled out for people with symptoms

SINGAPORE: To speed up the detection of COVID-19 cases, rapid antigen testing (ART) will be conducted on all individuals who seek treatment with symptoms, said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong on Friday (May 14).

This is on top of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests that are being conducted on all people with possible COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, acute respiratory infection (ARI) symptoms, or the loss of smell or taste.

The additional testing will apply to all individuals with such symptoms who go to Public Health Preparedness Clinics with the Swab and Send Home programme, polyclinics, emergency departments and regional swab centres.

“While the ART is less accurate than the PCR test, and there will be more false positives and false negatives, the ART’s quicker turnaround time compared to a PCR test will allow us to take any public health actions more quickly for persons who test positive by ART,” said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Test results from ART tests take typically around 30 minutes, but it can take up to 48 hours for PCR tests.

Both the ART and PCR tests will be funded by the Government for all who present themselves with ARI symptoms, said MOH.

This comes amid a recent rise in COVID-19 cases within the community, with some unlinked cases, clusters at Changi Airport and Tan Tock Seng Hospital, as well as cases detected in schools.

UPDATE ON VACCINATION

MOH updated on Friday that Singapore has administered more than 3.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

About 1.9 million individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Among them, about 1.3 million have received their second dose.

“The recent cases illustrate that vaccination may not eliminate the risks of infection completely. However, it provides significant protection against infections and helps to reduce the severity of the disease and onward transmission,” said MOH.

It added that vaccination remains a “key enabler” and its ability to help Singapore reopen safely can only be felt when a high level of vaccination coverage in the population is achieved.

“We urge everyone to be vaccinated when it is offered to you. Observe all safe management measures, see a doctor, and get tested if you feel unwell,” said the ministry.

FACE SHIELDS

MOH also updated its safe management advice to restrict the use of face shields.

It said that research has demonstrated that face shields cannot substitute masks in protecting the wearer from droplet infection, and do not prevent droplet spread if the wearer is infected.

“Face shields should therefore not be used as a substitute for mask wear, except for medical exceptions; or where the child is 12 years or younger; or for the marriage couple during the solemnisation of their marriage,” it said.



