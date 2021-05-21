Additional S$27 million support for taxi, private-hire drivers amid heightened COVID-19 restrictions

SINGAPORE: Taxi and private-hire car drivers whose incomes have been affected by heightened COVID-19 restrictions will receive an additional S$27 million from the Government through the COVID-19 driver relief fund until the end of June this year.



This is on top of the S$188 million already committed for payments through the fund from January to June this year, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Friday (May 21).



“In total, drivers will receive S$25 per vehicle per day, up from the existing S$15 per vehicle per day. This works out to be $750 per vehicle per month until the end of June,” said the LTA, adding it will work with operators to implement the enhanced COVID-19 driver relief fund by the end of this month.



All taxi and private-hire drivers eligible for the relief fund will receive the top-up through their operators, without the need to make an application.



The move comes after consulting the National Taxi Association and National Private Hire Vehicles Association, as well as taxi and private-hire operators, the LTA said.



“We recognise that taxi and private-hire car drivers need urgent targeted assistance to tide through this period so that they can continue providing sustainable taxi and private-hire car services for Singapore commuters,” it added.

The LTA noted ridership had “declined significantly” Singapore’s Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) period, with schools shifting to full home-based learning and working from home becoming the default.



Singapore last week announced tighter COVID-19 measures under Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) after a spike in COVID-19 community cases. The measures, which came into effect on May 16 and run until Jun 13, include reducing the size of group gatherings to two and suspending dining-in at food and beverage outlets.



Taxi operators have committed about S$28 million in additional taxi rental discounts, LTA said.



It pointed to how ComfortDelgro had earlier announced a 50 per cent rental waiver for its drivers, while other taxi firms have committed to provide additional rental discounts of at least S$5 per day, on top of their current commitment of S$10 per day.



Meanwhile, Grab is providing rebates and rental waivers to its drivers and rental waivers for its drivers, while GoJek has reduced driver commissions.



“Taking into account that ridership is likely to take time to recover after the end of Phase 2 (Heightened Alert), the Government is also looking into a further extension to the COVID-19 driver relief fund beyond the current tranche ending in end June 2021,” said the LTA, adding that more details would be provided at a later date.



The LTA noted drivers had also expressed concern about the potential loss of income should they be served a quarantine order after coming into close contact with individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 infection.



“In this regard, drivers can continue to tap on schemes such as the quarantine order allowance scheme administered by the Ministry of Health and other relief schemes provided by their taxi and private-hire car operators.

"Drivers who are National Taxi Association and National Private Hire Vehicles Association members can also receive a one-off $200 assistance provided by the associations, if they have been served a quarantine order,” it said.

