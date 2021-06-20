Indonesian fugitive on Interpol red notice list repatriated from Singapore

SINGAPORE: An Indonesian fugitive on Interpol's red notice list was repatriated from Singapore to his home country on Saturday (Jun 19).

Adelin Lis has been wanted in Indonesia since 2008 over corruption and illegal logging, reported the Antara news agency.

Antara reported that in 2006, Adelin and his bodyguards resisted arrest at the Indonesian Embassy in Beijing and beat up embassy staff before fleeing. He was later arrested again with the help of Beijing police.



He escaped in 2008 and remained on the run until he was caught in Singapore in 2018. He had a fake passport with the name Hendro Leonardi, according to online news outlet Detik.



He was fined S$14,000 in Singapore on Jun 9 for immigration offences, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).



REPATRIATION TO INDONESIA

As part of its investigations into Adelin's offences, ICA said it had been engaging the Indonesian authorities since June 2018 to verify his identity.

"It was only in Mar 2021, after several reminders from ICA, that the Indonesian authorities responded to confirm his identity," said ICA.

On Jun 14, ICA requested that Indonesia issue Adelin a travel document to return to his home country.



Two days later, he reported to ICA with a confirmed commercial flight ticket to Indonesia on Jun 18, in accordance with the authority's procedures for repatriation. However, he could not be repatriated as Indonesia had yet to issue a valid travel document to him.

The document was issued on Jun 19. Adelin was repatriated to Indonesia on a commercial flight the same day, ICA said.

