Advisory panel makes recommendations for more family-friendly land transport system

SINGAPORE: The Family-Friendly Transport Advisory Panel presented its recommendations for a more inclusive land transport system to Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min on Monday (Apr 30).

The panel - commissioned by the Government last June to consult stakeholders - drew up 22 recommendations guided by three key principles of balance, practicality and cost-efficiency.



Among its recommendations are to allow people with open strollers to tap their EZ-Link cards at the rear door of the bus and to install user-friendly stroller restraint systems on public buses.

The panel also proposed that bus captains be trained to drive nearer to the kerb when picking up and dropping off senior citizens and that features be introduced to better cater to them, like having a height limit for steps.

Other similar recommendations include making it a policy for all new taxi stands to be barrier-free. It also urges the provision of more signage guiding parents to nursing rooms and diaper change facilities, as well as updating transport apps to show scheduled and unscheduled lift maintenance.

The panel also touched on ways to make public transport spaces more family-friendly, with recommendations like a quiet room at MRT stations, bus interchanges and integrated transport hubs for commuters with special needs. It also said awareness should be increased that commuters with special needs may seek waiver of fines imposed for exceeding the time limit.

The panel highlighted the importance of meeting the needs of people with invisible disabilities. It recommended public education to raise awareness of such disabilities, and said priority seats should be extended to commuters with long-term physical, mental, intellectual or sensory impairments.



Co-chairing the panel were Richard Magnus, chairman of the Public Transport Council, and Mr Sitoh Yih Pin, chairman of the Government Parliamentary Committee for Transport.