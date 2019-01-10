Aetos auxiliary police officer found dead with gunshot wound at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: A 48-year-old Aetos auxiliary police officer was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head at Woodlands Checkpoint on Thursday (Jan 10), the police said.

In response to media queries, the police confirmed they received a call for assistance at 6.38am.

The officer was found alone with a gunshot wound to his head at a staff rest area in Woodlands Checkpoint, the police said. His service revolver was found lying beside him.

He was pronounced dead by paramedics at 7.09am.

No foul play is suspected and police investigations are ongoing.