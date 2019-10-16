Catering company fined, suspended for improper food storage and dirty kitchen

SINGAPORE: Catering company AG (Global) Events Catering was on Wednesday (Oct 16) fined S$5,000 by the court for the improper storage of food and poor maintenance of its premises.

According to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), the company had stored raw ingredients uncovered on the floor, it did not thaw raw meat properly, and cooked food that was uncovered was contaminated by condensate from an unclean ceiling.

An infestation of live cockroaches and houseflies was also found on its premises.



There was structural damage on flooring and wall tiles that were found to be dirty, said SFA, adding that the chiller system was poorly maintained, leading to water leakage.

These lapses were uncovered during a routine inspection of the catering company's premises on Jun 19.

"In the interest of public health, all finished food products, semi-processed food items and raw ingredients were disposed of immediately," said the agency.



AG (Global) Events Catering's operating licence was also suspended by the agency for a total of 27 days until Jul 16. The suspension was lifted after the caterer rectified the lapses and took measures to improve cleanliness.

"All food operators should ensure that their premises are clean and well-maintained, and staff are adequately trained on proper food safety management," SFA said.

"SFA will take enforcement action against food operators who do not adhere to regulations or comply with food hygiene and food safety requirements."

Offenders could face a fine of up to S$5,000. In the case of a continuing offence, companies face a further fine of up to S$100 for every day during which the offence continues after conviction.

