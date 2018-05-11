AGC files application for order of committal against Jolovan Wham for contempt of court

SINGAPORE: The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) on Friday (May 11) filed an application with the High Court for an order of committal against activist Jolovan Wham for contempt of court.

This was in connection with his Facebook post on Apr 27 this year, the AGC said in a media release.

"Mr Wham’s Facebook post alleged that Malaysia’s judges were more independent than Singapore’s for cases with political implications," said AGC.

Added AGC: "It is AGC’s case that Mr Wham’s Facebook post impugned the impartiality and integrity of Singapore’s judicial system and posed a risk that public confidence in the administration of justice would be undermined, and therefore, Mr Wham had committed contempt of court under s 3(1)(a) of the Administration of Justice (Protection) Act 2016."

Mr Wham has been notified of the proceedings and served with "all the necessary documents through his lawyers", to allow him to respond in accordance with the rules of court, said AGC.