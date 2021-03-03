AGC discontinues criminal proceedings against lawyer M Ravi for defamation of Law Minister K Shanmugam

SINGAPORE: The Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) has discontinued criminal proceedings and issued a conditional warning against lawyer Ravi Madasamy, better known as M Ravi, for alleged defamation of Law Minister K Shanmugam.

The decision was taken after "careful consideration" of representations by Mr Ravi's defence counsel, said the AGC in a media release on Wednesday (Mar 3).

Mr Ravi was accused of defaming Mr Shanmugam by citing an allegation that the Law Minister "calls the (shots) and (controls)" as well as "wields influence" over the Chief Justice. He had made the claims in a Facebook post on Nov 6 last year.



The AGC said it decided to discontinue the criminal proceedings on the condition that Mr Ravi accept a 24-month conditional warning for the offence; delete the relevant Facebook post; and publish an apology and undertaking not to repeat the allegations.



"As of Feb 25, Mr Ravi has removed the offending post. Mr Ravi has also published a written apology and undertaking, in which he accepts that the allegations in the offending post are false and completely without foundation," said the AGC.

"He has also undertaken not to publish any further statements on this issue, or to make any allegations to the same or similar effect, in any manner whatsoever.



"On Mar 3, the charge was withdrawn on a discharge not amounting to an acquittal. Should Mr Ravi breach any of the conditions to the warning, the charge against him may be revived."



Mr Ravi apologised "unreservedly" to Mr Shanmugam for his statements in a Facebook post on Feb 25.

"I now admit and acknowledge that these allegations are false and completely without foundation," he said then.



Mr Ravi is a well-known human rights lawyer from Carson Law Chambers who has represented several convicts on death row.

In October, he successfully fought against a death sentence of drug trafficker Gobi Avedian, but gave an interview to the Online Citizen Asia afterwards that prompted a rebuttal by the AGC.

After Mr Ravi failed to apologise and retract the allegations he purportedly made insinuating that the AGC had acted in bad faith or maliciously, AGC filed a disciplinary complaint to the Law Society of Singapore over his possible professional misconduct.

The outcome of the complaint is pending.

