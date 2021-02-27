Air quality hits unhealthy levels in northern part of Singapore

SINGAPORE: Air quality in Singapore entered the unhealthy range on Saturday (Feb 27) as the Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) went beyond the 100 mark.

At 7pm on Saturday, the 24-hour PSI reading in the northern part of Singapore breached the 100 mark to hit 102.

The reading edged up to 108 at 8pm before dropping to 104 at 9pm and 90 at 10pm.

A screenshot of the 24-hour PSI reading as of 7pm in Singapore on the NEA website on Feb 27, 2021.

According to the National Environment Agency (NEA), PSI readings of 50 and below denote “good” air quality, “moderate” for 51-100 and “unhealthy” for 101-200.





As of 10pm, the rest of the readings were:

61 in the south

70 in the east

58 in the west

65 in the central region

According to NEA's website, isolated to scattered hotspots were detected over much of the sub-region on Saturday.

"Thin to moderate smoke haze was observed over much of the sub-region, with dense smoke haze observed over Myanmar, Thailand and Cambodia. However, in areas with cloud cover, the full extent of the smoke haze could not be fully discerned," said NEA's website.

"Most of the air quality stations in the central parts of the Mekong sub-region reported 'Unhealthy' air quality values, with a few in the northeastern Thailand and its central highland regions reporting 'Very Unhealthy' air quality," it added.

Isolated hotspots were also detected in Peninsular Malaysia, northern Sumatra and western Kalimantan, said NEA.

"Thin to moderate smoke haze was observed over parts of southwestern Kalimantan, with dense smoke haze observed to emanate from a cluster of hotspots in western Kalimantan," said NEA.

"However, the full extent of the smoke haze situation over Sumatra and Peninsular Malaysia could not be discerned due to cloud cover."

Looking ahead, NEA said on its website that dry weather is expected to persist over the Mekong sub-region over the next few days. As such, the hotspot and smoke haze situations are likely to remain elevated, it said.

It added that dry conditions are also expected to persist over Peninsular Malaysia, Singapore, the northern and central parts of Sumatra, as well as the western and southern parts of Borneo Island, increasing the risk of hotspot activities in these areas.

CNA has asked NEA for more information.