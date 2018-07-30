20 sets of airsoft guns and parts intercepted at Changi Airfreight Centre

SINGAPORE: Twenty sets of airsoft guns and parts were found at the Changi Airfreight Centre last week, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post on Monday (Jul 30).

An ICA officer found them on Tuesday while conducting checks on the imported shipment, ICA said. "Anomalies in the scanned image of the consignment" had raised suspicions, it added.

Airsoft guns are controlled items under the Arms and Explosives Act, ICA said, adding that the case has been referred to the police for investigation.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the items have been confiscated by the police and that no arrests have been made.



