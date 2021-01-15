Man arrested for possessing, importing airsoft guns without licence

SINGAPORE: A 38-year-old man has been arrested for possessing and importing airsoft guns without a valid licence, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Friday (Jan 15).

The police were alerted to a case of airsoft guns being imported into Singapore on Dec 30 last year, said SPF in a news release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Officers arrested the importer on Wednesday, after establishing his identity through ground enquiries and investigations.

Police also seized 47 airsoft guns and accessories. Investigations against the man are ongoing.

Police have seized 47 airsoft guns and accessories. (Photo: SPF)

Airsoft guns or other guns that shoot pellets using compressed gas are regulated as arms under the Arms and Explosive Act, and require a licence for possession.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Those who possess any gun without a licence can be fined up to S$5,000 for every such gun, and jailed for up to three years.

It is also an offence to import or export arms or explosives, or any part thereof, without a licence.



Offenders face up to three years in jail and a fine of up to S$10,000.

