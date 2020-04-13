Man arrested for possession of 18 airsoft guns after victim hit by plastic pellet

SINGAPORE: A man was arrested for his suspected involvement in a rash act and possessing 18 airsoft guns, after a victim reported being hit by a plastic pellet in Kembangan, said the police on Monday (Apr 13).

At about 7.30pm on Apr 7, police were alerted to the incident which had happened along Lorong Melayu, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Officers from Bedok Police Division established the 47-year-old man's identity through ground enquiries, and arrested him on Apr 9, it added.

They also seized 18 airsoft guns with pellets, SPF said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

A victim reported being hit by a plastic pellet. (Photos: Singapore Police Force)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Airsoft guns or any other guns that shoot pellets using compressed gas are regulated as arms in Singapore, and a licence is required for the possession of such arms.

Anyone found guilty of possessing a gun without licence may be jailed up to three years and fined up to S$5,000.

For importing or exporting arms or explosives, an offender may be jailed up to three years and fined up to S$10,000.

Committing a rash act can land an offender in jail for up to six months or a fine of up to S$2,500, or both.