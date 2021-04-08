Man on trial for possessing 156 'guns', allegedly asked Grab drivers to transport 'gun' to buyer

SINGAPORE: A man allegedly ran a business selling replica guns and related components on Carousell, and tried to hire Grab drivers to deliver one such gun to a man.

Liu Huijian, 41, went on trial on Thursday (Apr 8) for one charge of possessing 156 guns from which pellets could be discharged, as well as gun component parts when he did not have a licence.

The charge sheet listed multiple items that were allegedly found in his home at Block 53, Sims Place on Nov 16, 2018. They include: nine sets of "Desert Eagle", four sets of "M4A1", two "M82A1" sets, three sets of "SCAR Submachine Gun" and several transparent pistols and water guns.

He faces another two pending charges for possessing a replica gun without an import permit and for importing 158 guns.

The prosecutor said Liu ran a business reselling battery-operated and spring-operated guns and other related accessories on Carousell. These fall within the definition of arms under the Arms and Explosives Act.

The first witness on the stand for the prosecution was Grab driver Tan Chee Pheow, who had gone to Liu's home on the morning of Nov 16, 2018, after receiving a booking from the area to take a passenger to Woodlands.

Mr Tan said he went to the location, which he remembered only as a Block "50 plus" in the Sims area, and waited for a while.

"A man came and knocked on the window of my car. A Chinese man, I believe it's a Chinese national," he said via a Mandarin interpreter.

"He handed a hard box to me. He told me the box contained magazines, storybooks or newspapers, I can't remember the exact conversation, but I realised the box was very heavy."

He said he was suspicious and worried that there was something illegal in the box, so he asked the man to open the box for him to look inside. When the man turned down his request, Mr Tan told him he would have to reject the booking.

The man finally opened the box.

"I noticed there was a gun-like object inside the box and I was sure it was not a toy gun," said Mr Tan. "I immediately returned the box to him and rejected him. After that, I telephoned my Grab company to inform my office to cancel this booking."

He added that he was not meant to send the parcel to the destination, as there was a GrabExpress platform that was meant for delivering parcels, whereas as a Grab driver, he could only take passengers.

On top of this, the booking was a cash deal and the man should have paid him in cash first, but instead he said someone would take the box at the destination in Woodlands and give him the money.

Mr Tan said he later received a call from Ang Mo Kio police station asking him in to give a statement.

The trial continues, with Liu defending himself. Other witnesses set to give evidence include police officers and a Carousell representative.

If convicted of possessing guns, Liu could be jailed up to three years, fined up to S$5,000, or both. The prosecution said they would be asking for four months' jail if he pleaded guilty, but Liu said he would not "take up the offer".