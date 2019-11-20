Hong Kong restaurant owner banned from Singapore for organising public assembly without permit

SINGAPORE: A Hong Kong restaurant owner has been repatriated and banned from Singapore after he organised a public assembly without a permit.

Mr Alex Yeung will not be allowed to enter Singapore again without prior permission from the authorities, the police said on Wednesday (Nov 20).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Yeung, a Hong Kong resident, is said to have organised a gathering on Oct 11 "for interested persons to share their views on the current protests in Hong Kong".



The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Nov 7 that Mr Yeung's passport had been impounded while he was assisting with its investigation into the event.



On Wednesday, the police said it has issued a "stern warning" to Mr Yeung for organising a public assembly without the requisite police permit, an offence under the Public Order Act.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A similar warning was issued to a 55-year old naturalised Singaporean for facilitating the public assembly.



The police said “there have been calls" for Singapore to release Mr Yeung and take no further action against him.



"Singapore has always been clear that foreigners should not advocate their political causes in Singapore, through public assemblies, and other prohibited means," SPF said.

"The police investigated Yeung’s case in accordance with our usual processes and in accordance with our laws.”

The Chinese-ruled city of Hong Kong has been embroiled in anti-government unrest for nearly six months, after what started as rallies against a now-dead extradition Bill erupted into a wider movement calling for greater freedoms and police accountability.



Mr Yeung said in a YouTube video posted in early November he had planned to stay in Singapore from Oct 10 to 12 to seek business opportunities.

Follow us on Telegram for the latest on Hong Kong: https://cna.asia/telegram

