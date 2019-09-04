Local singer Aliff Aziz faces charges of theft from hotel, Starbucks

SINGAPORE: Singaporean singer Mohamad Aliff Aziz, whose romantic scandals went viral in Malaysia recently, is facing charges of theft from a hotel and a Starbucks outlet.

Aliff, a 28-year-old singer who has worked in both Singapore and Malaysia, was charged on Tuesday (Sep 3) with one count of stealing a packet of Marlboro white menthol cigarettes worth S$14.10 from a Starbucks outlet at Plaza Singapura at around 4.45am on Aug 6, 2018.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He is also accused of stealing a S$1.50 lighter from the store at 68 Orchard Road. The two items belong to another man.

Aliff, who has 1 million followers on Instagram, also faces a second charge of theft-in-dwelling for stealing S$300 and 1,000,000 Rupiah (S$97.80) from a room at Studio M Hotel in Singapore on Jun 7 this year.

Aliff won reality TV singing competition Anugerah in 2007 and was in the news recently after divorcing his wife Bella Astilla, with whom he has a son.

He will return to court on Oct 1.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If found guilty of theft, he could be jailed for up to three years, fined, or both. The penalty for theft-in-dwelling is a maximum seven-year jail sentence and a fine.