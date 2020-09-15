Singer Aliff Aziz gets jail, fine for theft and disorderly behaviour

SINGAPORE: Singer Mohamad Aliff Aziz, 29, was sentenced to two weeks' jail and a S$500 fine on Tuesday (Sep 15) for stealing from an Indonesian celebrity and behaving in a disorderly manner outside Orchard Towers.

Aliff, who is represented by four lawyers including Senior Counsel Murali Pillai, agreed to have a third charge of stealing a pack of cigarettes and a lighter taken into consideration.

Mr Murali, from law firm Rajah and Tann, had taken on the case with lawyer Daniel Ho and with two other lawyers as instructing counsel. He had been granted his request for an assessment to see if Aliff was suitable for a mandatory treatment order, but Aliff was found to be unsuitable.

A mandatory treatment order directs an offender with treatable psychiatric conditions to undergo psychiatric treatment in lieu of jail time.

Aliff had pleaded guilty to stealing about S$300 and 1,000,000 Indonesian rupiah (S$93.70) from a bag belonging to Indonesian Raja Yunika Perdhana Putri while in her hotel room in June last year.

He had met her to discuss how she could help further his singing career in Indonesia.

A few months after this, Aliff made a scene while intoxicated near Orchard Towers, shouting loudly and drawing a crowd.

Police asked him to calm down and followed him to ensure he did not cause more trouble, but Aliff began shouting loudly again and kicked a taxi bumper at about 6.25am.

He later scuffled with an acquaintance and was arrested by the police.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Pavithra Ramkumar asked for at least two weeks' jail and a fine, noting that Aliff was previously fined for theft in 2014.

Mr Murali said he was "in happy agreement" with the prosecutor, as the defence had asked for a short jail term and a fine, which would be "sufficient just deserts".

He said that while a mandatory treatment order was not recommended for Aliff, the psychiatrist found that the singer was suffering from adjustment disorder at the time of the offences, which is relevant on the issue of culpability.

The prosecutor responded that the psychiatrist had also noted that this "minor mental condition" had no bearing on the offences and Aliff's behaviour.

District Judge Victor Yeo said he took into account Aliff's plea of guilt, his expression of remorse and the fact that he made full restitution to the victim.

For theft, he could have been jailed for up to seven years and fined. For behaving in a disorderly manner in a public place, he could have been jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$2,000 or both.