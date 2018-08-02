All 3,700 sheep for korban sold; preparations for ritual on schedule, says committee

SINGAPORE: All 3,700 sheep to be imported for korban rites have been sold, the Singapore Mosques Korban Committee (JKMS) announced on Thursday (Aug 2).



In a media release, JKMS thanked members of the community for their "strong support towards Korban 2018".



The committee added that preparations for korban at all 26 mosques are on schedule.



Korban is an Islamic rite that involves slaughtering livestock and distributing the meat to the needy. The annual ritual is held in conjunction with Hari Raya Haji.

"All venues will adopt the same standard operating procedures to ensure that animal welfare and food hygiene standards are observed," said JKMS.

"The committee seeks the blessings and prayers from the community in ensuring that korban rites will proceed smoothly."

JKMS added that the korban to be performed "will be subject to performance audits carried out by international auditors" as required by Australia’s Exporter Supply Chain Assurance System (ESCAS).

ESCAS is a regulatory framework implemented by the Australian government in 2012 to ensure that livestock exported from Australia are treated in accordance with the World Organisation for Animal Health's internationally accepted animal welfare standards.

The livestock from Australia was priced at S$485 per sheep. Both the number of livestock being offered and the price remain unchanged from last year.



The 26 mosques where korban can be performed include Masjid Sultan, Masjid Assyakirin, Masjid Kampung Siglap and Masjid Al-Istighfar.

