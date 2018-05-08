All new developments to have bike parking spaces under new requirement

SINGAPORE: All new property developments will have to provide bicycle parking spaces under a new standard introduced by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

This is to encourage more people to take up cycling, and comes as part of LTA and the Urban Redevelopment Authority's (URA) move towards a "car-lite" Singapore, according to a URA circular on Monday (May 7).

Advertisement

The mandatory requirement, which takes effect on Tuesday, will apply to any new application to URA for a new development, as well as to buildings undergoing redevelopment or reconstruction.

Under the new guidelines, residential developments will have to provide a bicycle parking lot for every four or for every six dwelling units, depending on the zone in which the development is located.

"It is important for developments to provide sufficient and well-maintained bicycle parking spaces in order to facilitate more people to take up cycling as a commuting mode and to minimise indiscriminate parking in public places," said the URA circular.

The new bicycle parking provision standard also applies to commercial developments including venues such as cinemas, shops, offices, nightclubs, factories and hotels. The requirements vary depending on the development's gross floor area (GFA).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bicycle parking spaces provided under the new LTA provision standard will be exempted from GFA computation, the circular added.

This exemption will also apply to provision of such spaces above LTA's minimum requirements, subject to assessment.

In addition, the provision of end-of-trip facilities like shower stalls and lockers can also qualify for GFA exemption for some development types, not including residential developments.



All other existing developments are also strongly encouraged to provide bicycle parking spaces according to the new standards, the circular said.

