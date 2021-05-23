All residents at Pasir Ris HDB block to undergo COVID-19 testing

SINGAPORE: All residents at Block 559 Pasir Ris St 51 will be tested for COVID-19, the second time in a week that people living in a housing block have been told to get tested.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (May 23) morning by Member of Parliament (MP) Desmond Tan, who is an MP of Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, said: "MOH (Ministry of Health) has notified us that there have been cases of COVID-19 infections" in the block.

"As a precautionary measure and to ensure safety and wellbeing of our residents, MOH has notified all residents of the block to undergo a swab test."

Mr Tan added that the tests will be conducted at the Regional Screening Centre at former Coral Primary School on May 23 and May 24, from 9am to 4pm.

Mr Tan's Facebook post was up at 8.50am on Sunday.

In the post, Mr Tan also said that residents in surrounding blocks do not need to be tested, unless they had visited households in Block 559 from May 2.

MASS TESTING AT HOUGANG BLOCK

Residents at more than 100 units at Block 506 Hougang Ave 8 were tested for COVID-19 on Friday and Saturday, after MOH said on Thursday that "a few" positive cases live there.

Testing of residents in an HDB block was similarly carried out in June last year, when contact tracers noticed that members in two households in the same block in Tampines tested positive for COVID-19 and flagged this for closer monitoring.

Six residents in one household and two residents in another household had tested positive.

