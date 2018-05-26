Aloha Poke maintains “A” rating after spider-in-salad incident

SINGAPORE: Aloha Poke, who was in the spotlight recently after a customer found a dead spider at the bottom of her poke bowl, said on Saturday (May 26) that the Katong kitchen where the order was prepared has maintained its “A” rating following a “thorough inspection” by authorities.

The update comes after Facebook user Siew Ping wrote in a post on May 10 that she had found a dead spider, "limp and soaked with sauce", in the Nalu Salmon poke bowl she had ordered via food delivery service Deliveroo. The dish comprises two scoops of marinated raw salmon on a rice and salad base.

Aloha Poke extended its apology to Ms Siew following the incident, and voluntarily closed the Katong kitchen for two days for a comprehensive investigation and cleaning.

“We are pleased to announce that the NEA (National Environment Agency) has completed a thorough inspection of our kitchen @ Deliveroo Editions Katong,” co-founder John Chen told Channel NewsAsia on Saturday.

“No lapses were found in our practices and procedures, and we continue to maintain an "A", the highest rating possible for hygiene and cleanliness,” he added.

A check performed by Channel NewsAsia on the NEA website showed that Aloha Poke's Katong kitchen is rated "A".



