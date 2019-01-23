Actor Aloysius Pang's condition worsens; now in ICU: MINDEF

SINGAPORE: The condition of actor Aloysius Pang, who was seriously hurt during an SAF training exercise in New Zealand, has worsened, MINDEF said in a statement on Wednesday (Jan 23).

“The medical team at Waikato Hospital has updated Pang’s condition had worsened and required additional surgery,” the statement said.



“The surgery was completed on Jan 22 at 11.54pm, Singapore time. His condition is critical and he is being managed in the intensive care unit.”

Advertisement

MINDEF added: “Since arriving in New Zealand on the morning of 22 January (SG time), Dr Teo Li Tserng, Chief of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, has been working with the New Zealand medical team to provide the best care for Pang.”

Pang was on reservist when the incident happened on Saturday at about 2.05pm Singapore time.

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Operationally Ready National Serviceman, who holds the rank of Corporal First Class (National Service), was participating in Exercise Thunder Warrior.

Advertisement

Advertisement

MINDEF had said on Sunday that Pang was in a high dependency unit after undergoing surgery at Waikato Hospital in Hamilton.



Pang works with Mediacorp on a project basis. He has been cast as the male lead in Channel 8 drama My One in a Million, due to start filming in February.

He will also appear in Toggle Originals From Beijing to Moscow, a 13-episode series slated for release on Toggle in June.

Exercise Thunder Warrior is an artillery live-firing exercise held at the Waiouru Training Area in New Zealand.

The annual exercise has been conducted since 1997.

This year's exercise, which runs from Jan 5 to Feb 2, involves more than 500 personnel from the 268th and 24th Battalions, Singapore Artillery.

