Actor Aloysius Pang's condition worsens, now in ICU: MINDEF

SINGAPORE: Aloysius Pang, who was seriously hurt during a Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) training exercise in New Zealand, is in a critical condition, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said in a statement on Wednesday (Jan 23).

The 28-year-old actor's condition worsened and he had to undergo another surgery, the ministry said, adding that the surgery was completed on Tuesday at 11.54pm (Singapore time).

"His condition is critical and he is being managed in the intensive care unit,” it said.

Dr Teo Li Tserng, the chief of trauma and acute care surgery at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, arrived in New Zealand on Tuesday morning. He is working with the medical team at Waikato Hospital, where Pang is being treated, to care for him.



"The Ministry of Defence and the Singapore Armed Forces continue to provide support to Pang's family," MINDEF said.



Pang was on reservist training when the accident happened on Saturday at about 2pm Singapore time.



The actor sustained injuries to his chest and abdominal areas while carrying out repair works inside a Singapore Self-Propelled Howitzer. He underwent abdominal surgery at Waikato Hospital in Hamilton, and was placed in a high dependency unit.



The SAF operationally ready national serviceman, who holds the rank of Corporal First Class (National Service), was participating in Exercise Thunder Warrior.



The exercise, conducted annually since 1997, is an artillery live-firing exercise held at the Waiouru Training Area in New Zealand.

This year's exercise, which runs from Jan 5 to Feb 2, involves more than 500 personnel from the 268th and 24th Battalions, Singapore Artillery.

