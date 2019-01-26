Aloysius Pang's funeral due to take place Sunday afternoon

SINGAPORE: The funeral of Aloysius Pang is due to take place on Sunday (Jan 27) afternoon, where the late actor will be accorded full military honours.

His body will be taken from MacPherson Lane, where his wake has been held, to Mandai Crematorium.

Advertisement

At the wake on Saturday, friends, family, fellow actors and members of the public gathered to pay tribute to Pang who died on Wednesday after succumbing to injuries sustained in an accident during a Singapore Armed Forces training exercise in New Zealand.

The wake was kept private on Saturday morning, with celebrities such as Chen Hanwei, Fann Wong and Christopher Lee in attendance. Also present was Pang’s girlfriend Jayley Woo.



Chen Hanwei at the wake of the late Aloysius Pang on Jan 26, 2019. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Actress Zoe Tay at Aloysius Pang's wake on Saturday (Jan 26). (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Singapore actor Edmund Chen at the wake of the late Aloysius Pang on Jan 26, 2019. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

At noon, members of the public were allowed in so that they could pay their respects. Hundreds of people turned up, coming from all over Singapore.

The line for the public ebbed and flowed as the afternoon wore on, but even at 3pm, at least 100 people continued to wait patiently in line.



Politicians such as Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Sim Ann also attended, as did many celebrities, including Zoe Tay and Jeanette Aw.

About 50 people from Pang’s fan club, the “Pangsters”, arrived mid-afternoon. A number of them were wearing bright orange t-shirts bearing the late actor’s face, sobbing before they entered the wake.

Fan's at Aloysius Pang's wake on Saturday (Jan 26). (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

A member of Aloysius Pang's fan club at the actor's wake. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

At a press conference on Thursday, SAF senior commanders said Pang was crushed between the gun barrel of a howitzer and its cabin after he was "unable to get out of the way" as the barrel was lowered.

An independent Committee of Inquiry will be convened to investigate the circumstances leading to the incident, MINDEF had said.



MINDEF and SAF will continue to render assistance and support to Pang's family, the ministry said in its press release.

Pang's body arrived in Singapore on Friday evening from New Zealand, two days after he died of injuries sustained in the training accident.



"The late Corporal First Class (NS) Pang was accorded due honours by the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) through a homecoming ramp ceremony with Chief of Army Major-General Goh Si Hou in attendance, a Guard of Honour and fellow soldiers of the Artillery Formation," said MINDEF in a media release.

