Aloysius Pang sustained chest, abdominal injuries during SAF training exercise: MINDEF

SINGAPORE: Singapore actor Aloysius Pang sustained injuries to his chest and abdominal areas while carrying out repair works inside a Singapore Self-Propelled Howitzer at Waiouru Training Area in New Zealand.

The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) revealed this on Monday (Jan 21), adding that the 28-year-old underwent abdominal surgery on Saturday evening. The surgery was completed at 11.40pm (Singapore time).



"A follow-up relook surgery which was planned for was successfully completed at 11am (Singapore time) today (Monday). A medical team from Singapore is working with the New Zealand team to provide the best possible care for CFC (NS) Pang," said MINDEF in a media release.

Pang was on reservist when the incident happened on Saturday at about 2.05pm Singapore time.

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Operationally Ready National Serviceman, who holds the rank of Corporal First Class (National Service), was participating in Exercise Thunder Warrior.

MINDEF had said on Sunday that Pang was in a high dependency unit after undergoing surgery at Waikato hospital, Hamilton.



Arrangements have been made for Pang's next-of-kin to be flown to New Zealand.

The actor's mother has spoken to him in hospital, said MINDEF, adding that his father and brother will arrive this evening (Singapore time). They were accompanied by family liaison officers from the SAF.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the incident.

St John New Zealand, a charity which provides medical response, confirmed that it had responded to the incident with an ambulance and a helicopter, and transported Pang to Waikato Hospital in "critical condition".

NO SET TIME TO BRING PANG BACK, SAYS DOCTOR

Giving an update on Pang's condition, Dr Teo Li Tserng, chief of trauma at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, said that the actor is doing well. He is currently in stable condition and breathing on his own.

Dr Teo said he had been asked by the SAF to help monitor Pang's case.

"Currently Aloysius is in a stable condition, his vitals are stable, and he's awake, alert and he's breathing on his own, not requiring any mechanical ventilation," said Dr Teo.

He said that authorities did not have a set time to bring Pang back to Singapore yet.

"What is most important is that he must be stable enough for us to make the trip back, and his condition must be well enough for us to try to bring him back," said Dr Teo."So we have not set a time, but rest assured, once he's stable and once he's well enough we will do what we can to take him back as soon as we can."

Pang works with Mediacorp on a project basis. He has been cast as the male lead in Channel 8 drama My One in a Million, due to start filming in February.

He will also appear in Toggle Originals From Beijing to Moscow, a 13-episode series slated for release on Toggle in June.

Exercise Thunder Warrior is an artillery live-firing exercise held at the Waiouru Training Area in New Zealand.

The annual exercise has been conducted since 1997.

This year's exercise, which runs from Jan 5 to Feb 2, involves more than 500 personnel from the 268th and 24th Battalions, Singapore Artillery.

