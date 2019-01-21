SAF training accident involving actor Aloysius Pang: What we know so far

SINGAPORE: There’s been a strong showing of concern and support for home-grown actor Aloysius Pang, following news that he was “seriously injured” in a military exercise in New Zealand, where he was on reservist duty.

The incident happened on Saturday (Jan 19) at about 2.05pm Singapore time.

Pang, a Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Operationally Ready National Serviceman, was evacuated by helicopter to Waikato hospital in Hamilton, New Zealand.

Here’s what we know so far in the wake of the incident.

HOW WAS HE INJURED?

When the accident happened, the 28-year-old was carrying out repair works on a Singapore Self-Propelled Howitzer, which is an artillery gun mounted on an armoured chassis.

Something had fallen on him, said Pang’s manager Dasmond Koh from NoonTalk Media. He added that he was unable to provide more information as investigations by the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) are still ongoing.

WHY WAS HE TRAINING IN NEW ZEALAND?

Pang had been on reservist duty.

Before he left for New Zealand, he wrote on Facebook in a Jan 5 post: "Off to serve our country. Back at the end of the month! May not be able to post much when I'm there so (wait for me to return) yeah."

Pang, an Armament Technician from the 268th Battalion Singapore Artillery, was participating in Exercise Thunder Warrior at New Zealand’s Waiouru Training Area when the incident happened.

Exercise Thunder Warrior is an annual artillery live-firing exercise which has been conducted since 1997.

This year's exercise, which runs from Jan 5 to Feb 2, involves more than 500 personnel from the 268th and 24th Battalions, Singapore Artillery.

HOW SERIOUS ARE HIS INJURIES?

Pang, who holds the rank of Corporal First Class (National Service), suffered injuries to the chest and abdominal areas, said MINDEF. He was conscious while he was evacuated from Waiouru Camp Medical Centre to Waikato hospital.

He underwent abdominal surgery on Saturday evening, and it was completed at 11.40pm Singapore time.

A “follow-up relook surgery” was successfully done on Monday, said MINDEF.

Pang is now in stable condition and breathing on his own, according to Dr Teo Li Tserng, Tan Tock Seng Hospital's chief of trauma and acute care surgery.

"Currently Aloysius is in a stable condition, his vitals are stable, and he's awake, alert and he's breathing on his own, not requiring any mechanical ventilation," said Dr Teo, who had been asked by the SAF to help monitor Pang’s case.

Pang’s mother has spoken to him, and arrangements were also made for his father and brother to fly to New Zealand.

WHAT HAPPENS NOW?

There is no set time to bring Pang back to Singapore, according to Dr Teo.

"What is most important is that he must be stable enough for us to make the trip back, and his condition must be well enough for us to try to bring him back,” he said.

The actor’s lead role in a Mediacorp Channel 8 drama called My One in a Million will be recast. Filming was slated to start in February.

Mr Koh said it would be “difficult” for Pang to continue to be involved in the filming.

“I would want him to at least rest for six months. Judging from this I don’t think he’ll be fit to fly back anytime soon. Three weeks. Or a month. With that said plus the period for him to properly recover, a good six months will be good. Anything shorter will be a blessing," said Mr Koh, who was himself a former Mediacorp actor.

Pang is a familiar face on local Mandarin television. He started acting when he was nine years old, and has won several awards at the annual Mediacorp Star Awards, including Best Newcomer in 2015.