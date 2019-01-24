Actor Aloysius Pang’s death 'a devastating loss’: Mediacorp

SINGAPORE: The death of actor Aloysius Pang, who had sustained serious injuries during a Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) training exercise in New Zealand, is "a devastating loss", said Mediacorp on Wednesday (Jan 23) night.

The 28-year-old started out as a child actor at Mediacorp in 1999 and had been working with the company on a project basis.

He died earlier that day at 8.45pm at the Waikato Hospital in New Zealand, where he had been receiving treatment after suffering injuries to his chest and abdomen while doing repair work in a Singapore Self-Propelled Howitzer.

He "sustained injuries when the gun barrel was lowered", MINDEF had said.



In an update on Wednesday afternoon, the ministry had said that the actor's condition had turned "critical" and that he was requiring artificial life support of his lungs, kidney and heart.

"It is with great sadness that Mediacorp conveys our deepest sympathies to the family of artiste Aloysius Pang. Aloysius grew up with Mediacorp, starting his career as a child actor in our dramas in 1999.

"He was named one of the 8 Dukes of Caldecott Hill in 2014, awarded Best Newcomer at Star Awards 2015 and became one of the Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes at Star Awards 2016.

"Over the years, Aloysius matured as an actor and was recently cast in the lead role of My One in a Million, a future drama on Channel 8,” said Mediacorp.



The company also described Pang as "loved by all who worked with him" and that he was "extremely popular with fans".

“He was a highly capable actor who had grown in skill and versatility but remained humble, diligent and ever willing to help others.



"He will always be remembered for his good-heartedness, his sincere, unaffected earnestness and his professionalism. He showed respect to everyone, especially his elders.

“This is a devastating loss and we feel deeply for Aloysius’s family, friends, fans, his colleagues at NoonTalk Media and fellow artistes and teams who worked with him. We will do all we can to support them at this very difficult time,” Mediacorp added.

