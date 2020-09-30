AMK Hub and Orchard Central among malls visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period

SINGAPORE: Several malls including AMK Hub, 313@somerset and Orchard Central have been added to the list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period.

The Timezone and Prata Raya outlets at AMK Hub were listed on Sep 23, while two eateries - Tan Yu at 313@somerset and Grain Alley at Orchard Central - were listed on Sep 25 and Sep 26 respectively.

Other locations visited by the cases were Mr DIY at Westgate on Sep 24 and the Starbucks outlet at Sun Plaza in Sembawang on Sep 28 and Sep 29.

The new locations are as follows:



Those who have been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.



As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at those locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit, said MOH.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," it added.

The health ministry said individuals may access the SafeEntry Location Matching Self-Check service via the TraceTogether App, SingPass Mobile or at the SafeEntry website to check whether they were at these locations during the specified timings, based on their own SafeEntry records.

"There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection," said MOH.

Singapore reported 23 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, including three in the community and four imported cases.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat is set to deliver a ministerial statement in Parliament on Monday (Oct 5) on Singapore's response to the COVID-19 situation and the country's fiscal position.

