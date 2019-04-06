PUB’s Johor waterworks resumes production of treated water to Singapore after drop in ammonia levels

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s national water agency PUB said on Saturday (Apr 6) its waterworks in the Malaysian state of Johor has resumed operations, continuing the production of treated water to Singapore.

Operations at Johor River Waterworks (JRWW) were halted earlier this week, after high ammonia levels were found in the Johor Rivers.

The pollution disrupted water supply to about 17,000 households in the Malaysian town of Kulai, but residents in Singapore were not affected as PUB had stepped up production at its desalination plants, NEWater plants and local waterworks to meet demand.

“PUB’s Johor River Waterworks (JRWW) has resumed operations,” said the water agency in a media statement on Saturday night.

“The ammonia level in JRWW’s intake point has reduced. PUB has conducted stringent water quality tests and assessed that the raw water at JRWW’s intake point is suitable for abstraction and treatment.”

It added: “Water is precious. We urge everyone to treasure water and use it wisely. Make every drop count!”

Earlier in the day, Malaysian authorities said five water treatment plants which were shut on Apr 3 have resumed full operations.

The pollution occurred when a reservoir at a bio-composite centre next to an oil palm mill in Sedenak burst, causing water containing ammonia to flow into Sungai Sayong, which supplies raw water to the Johor River.