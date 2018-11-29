Man commended for helping police nab peeping Tom at Mustafa Centre

SINGAPORE: A shopper who helped the authorities detain a man suspected of insulting a woman's modesty earlier in the week received the Singapore Police Force's (SPF) public-spiritedness award on Thursday (Nov 29).

SPF said in a news release that Mr Mohamad Anazri Awang was shopping at the grocery section of Mustafa Centre at about 10.45pm on Monday when he spotted a man squatting next to a woman and peeping under her skirt.

Advertisement

"Mr Anazri captured the man's actions on his mobile phone and alerted the security officer for their assistance to call for the police," the authorities said.

"This is a good reminder that the community plays an important role by being vigilant and assisting the police in crime-fighting," said Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Police Gregory Tan, who commands the Central Police Division.

"We would like to thank Mr Anazri for his assistance and public-spiritedness. His vigilance is indeed highly commendable."

