Ang Mo Kio cat slasher jailed for animal cruelty, says cats are 'not human'

SINGAPORE: A man who slashed seven cats because he felt allergic to their fur and thought it was okay to harm them as they are animals was sentenced to 12 weeks' jail on Thursday (Jul 15).

Leow Wei Liang, 37, suffers from autism spectrum disorder and an underlying antisocial personality, but an Institute of Mental Health (IMH) assessment found that his offences were borne out of a simple desire to inflict pain and suffering on animals "for his own perverse entertainment".

Leow pleaded guilty to three counts of animal cruelty, with another four charges taken into consideration.

The court heard that several community cats were found injured over a month in housing estates in Ang Mo Kio. A National Parks Board case investigator received feedback on the cat slashings between Apr 25 and May 23.

Leow was identified as the person responsible for the attacks. He admitted using a penknife that he bought in April to injure seven cats.

He said he thought about cutting cats this year, as he felt "allergic to cat fur and wanted to have fun since the cats were stray animals and not human", court documents stated.

He would get close enough to a cat before swinging the weapon and slashing the body of the feline.

He slashed a white community cat with grey patches named Miki, a black community cat named Kopi, a grey community cat called Milo, a tortoiseshell cat Daughter, a calico cat named Mummy, a grey and white cat named Dino, as well as a black cat named Boyboy.

The cats suffered wounds ranging from cuts on their abdomens and flanks to a "huge degloving wound" along the back.

Leow was examined at IMH three times in June and diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and an underlying antisocial personality.

"The IMH assessment was that (his) acts of cruelty were not borne out of any difficulty in comprehending the consequences of his actions, but rather a simple desire to wantonly inflict pain and suffering on animals for his own perverse entertainment," said the NParks prosecutor.

The psychiatrist found that the offence was primarily driven by his antisocial personality and not his autism spectrum disorder. He was found fit to plead and was not of unsound mind.

The judge backdated Leow's jail term to Jun 9, when he was first remanded.

For each count of animal cruelty, he could have been jailed up to 18 months, fined up to S$15,000, or both.