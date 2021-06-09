Ang Mo Kio cat slashing: Man charged with animal cruelty, remanded at IMH

SINGAPORE: A 37-year-old man linked to a spate of cat slashing cases in Ang Mo Kio was charged with animal cruelty and remanded at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) on Wednesday (Jun 9).

Leow Wei Liang is accused of causing unnecessary pain and suffering to a white cat with grey patches by slashing it with a penknife at 11am on May 2 at a multi-storey car park at Block 352A, Ang Mo Kio Street 32.



Advertisement

Advertisement

He appeared in court via video link and was crying and refused to show his face.

The prosecutor said Leow is involved in many cat abuse cases in Ang Mo Kio and asked for him to be remanded at IMH for psychiatric observation for two weeks. The judge granted his request.

Leow was arrested in an operation conducted by the National Parks Board’s Animal and Veterinary Service with police support on Tuesday morning, the board earlier said.

According to animal welfare group SPCA, 10 cats with slash wounds were seen in Ang Mo Kio last month, after an injured cat was first spotted at the end of April.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The penalties for a first-time offender convicted of animal cruelty are a jail term of up to 18 months, a fine of up to S$15,000, or both.

Repeat offenders face up to three years’ jail, a maximum S$30,000 fine, or both.

​​​​​​​