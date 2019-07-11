More than half of affected residents return home after Ang Mo Kio fire: HDB

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SINGAPORE: More than half of the households affected by a huge fire at Ang Mo Kio Central have returned to their homes almost one week after the blaze, according to HDB.



On Jul 5, a massive fire had engulfed the ground floor of Block 720 at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6, causing residents as well as children from a nearby learning centre to be evacuated.



In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Jul 10), HDB said residents from 16 of the 28 households affected by the fire have returned home, adding that common services such as gas, water, electricity and fibre network had been restored.

Of the 12 households that had yet to return, 10 are staying with friends and relatives elsewhere while two are staying at temporary accommodation provided by HDB, the agency said.

The Ang Mo Kio Town Council has also completed repairs to the corridors, with only some repair works on the common areas still remaining, said Ang Mo Kio Member of Parliament Koh Poh Koon.

“HDB has also assured me that they will continue to support the most affected residents as they get their lives back to normalcy in the coming months,” he said in a Facebook post on Thursday, noting the "swift response" by the respective agencies in helping affected residents.

The cause of the huge fire, which required almost 20 emergency vehicles and dozens of firefighters to tackle, is still under investigation.