Man arrested after insulting Ang Mo Kio supermarket employees, not wearing mask

SINGAPORE: A 54-year-old man was arrested on Friday (Sep 25) after he insulted employees at a supermarket in Ang Mo Kio. He was also not wearing a mask during the incident.

Police said they were alerted to the incident on Thursday at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 at around 6.15pm.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the man was banned by the shop owner from entering the supermarket," said police in the media release.

Even after he was asked to leave the supermarket by the staff, the man, who was not wearing a mask, "continued to rant profanities" at them, police added.

The man was arrested the next day "for his suspected involvement in a case of criminal trespass", said police.

He is also being investigated for his alleged breach of safe distancing measures and intentionally causing harassment under the Protection from Harassment Act.



He will be charged in court on Saturday.

If found guilty of criminal trespass, he can be jailed up to three months and/or fined up to S$1,500. The offence of causing intentional harassment carries a fine of up to S$5,000 and/or a jail term of up to six months.

