Ang Mo Kio Town Council investigating cause of pipe choke after fecal matter overflow at void deck

SINGAPORE: The Ang Mo Kio Town Council said on Monday (Sep 7) it is investigating the cause of a pipe choke after fecal matter overflowed at a void deck last week.

A preliminary investigation showed that an “underground pipe was choked”, said the town council, causing fecal matter to spill at the void deck of Block 639 in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6.

The incident first started last Thursday morning, a spokesperson from the Ang Mo Kio Town Council said in response to CNA’s queries.

“The incident started with a resident who (gave) feedback that the water in his toilet was unable to flow down his gully trap,” the town council said, adding that the issue was rectified on Thursday itself.

But the next morning, it was alerted to another incident with “an overflowing of fecal matter at the void deck”.

A cordoned off area at a void deck in Ang Mo Kio following an overflow of fecal matter. (Photo: Ang Mo Kio Town Council)

In response, the town council cordoned off and cleaned up the area, the spokesperson said, noting that public safety and public health considerations were “paramount”.



“To prevent further recurrence, we have temporarily diverted the waste matters into the manhole.”



The exact cause of the choked pipe is still under investigation, the spokesperson added.



The town council said it will continue with inspection and rectification works on Monday together with the Home Improvement Programme contractor.



The affected block is currently under the Home Improvement Programme, which addresses common maintenance problems related to ageing flats.

