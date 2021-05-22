Anglo-Chinese School (Junior) student is first case of school-based COVID-19 transmission: MOE

SINGAPORE: An 11-year-old student at Anglo-Chinese School (Junior) who recently tested positive for COVID-19 is the first case of school-based coronavirus transmission, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said early on Saturday (May 22) morning.

The student is linked to a new cluster currently comprising of three infections; the other two cases are his 12-year-old classmate at ACS (Junior) and a 46-year-old Singaporean investment banker at DBS.

He was last in school on May 18 and was well then, but was subsequently placed on quarantine as his classmate had tested positive the next day.

He developed a fever on May 20 and took a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) swab test. ACS (Junior) was informed on May 21 of his positive test result, MOE said in a press release.

"Close contacts of both confirmed cases have been identified and placed on quarantine order. They will also be required to undergo the COVID-19 PCR swab tests," the ministry said.

ACS (Junior) has been on full home-based learning since May 19. The school premises have been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected "as an added precautionary measure", MOE said.

The education ministry noted that the first case of school-based transmission is "a clear reminder" to everyone that "we need to work together to keep our schools safe".

"MOE strongly urges all parents to comply with our screening policy to keep their children at home and inform the school immediately if they have household members who have acute respiratory illness, or have reason to believe they might have been infected with COVID-19 infection," it said.

"Students should seek medical attention immediately if they feel unwell, continue practicing good personal hygiene and adhere to safe management measures."

