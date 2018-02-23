Angullia Mosque closes for redevelopment, capacity to increase when it opens in 2019

SINGAPORE: Masjid Angullia, one of Singapore's oldest mosques, held its final prayers on Friday (Feb 23) before closing for upgrading - which will see it transform into a four-storey building that can accommodate 2,500 congregants.

Located on Serangoon Road, the two-storey mosque was first built by the late merchant and philanthropist Mohammad Salleh Eusoff Angullia in 1890. It was rebuilt in the 1970s.

Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Yaacob Ibrahim launched the start of upgrading works at the mosque, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) said on Friday.

The redevelopment is part of MUIS' mosque upgrading programme and is projected to be completed in the fourth quarter of next year.

As part of its redevelopment, 1,000 more prayer spaces will be added, while its main prayer hall will be moved to the second level to allow for a larger multi-purpose area on the first floor.

It will boast features that are catered to the elderly and people who are visually or hearing impaired.

The new building will have a lattice steel dome and a minaret. There will also be a new auditorium, a roof terrace and a dedicated floor for female congregants.

The upgrading will cost about S$6.35 million, said MUIS. The Mosque Building and Mendaki Fund has contributed S$500,000, and the mosque management board is reaching out to the Muslim community for donations to raise the remainder.



Dr Yaacob, who is also Minister for Communications and Information, said the mosque's redevelopment will cater to the needs of workers and people living in the Little India area.

He also encouraged members of the Muslim community to step forward and contribute to the mosque.