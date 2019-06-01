Singapore leaders offer condolences to former Indonesian president Yudhoyono over wife's death

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean have extended their condolences to former Indonesian president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono after the death of his wife.

Kristiani Herrawati, 66, better known as Ani Yudhoyono, died on Saturday morning (Jun 1) at the National University Hospital, Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs earlier said in a press statement.

Ms Ani had been battling with blood cancer.

In a letter by Mdm Halimah, she wrote that Ms Ani was “well-loved by everyone for her compassion”.

When Mr Yudhoyono served as Indonesia’s president from 2004 to 2014, “many remembered her for the grace and strength in supporting" his term of office, she added.

“Her dignity and resilience in a very trying situation was also clear to all when we met in March 2019," Mdm Halimah said.

"Her passing is a loss to her loved ones and the people of Indonesia. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time.”

Mr Lee wrote that Ms Ani was a “dear friend” to him and his wife, Mdm Ho Ching.

“We fondly remember our various interactions with both of you over the years. She was a pillar of strength and support to you and your family. Her deep commitment to service and to helping her fellow citizens touched Indonesians of all backgrounds and made a significant difference to their lives.”

Mr Teo said he and his wife Mdm Poh Yim would “always cherish the memories of time spent” with Ms Ani, such as during a state visit to Singapore in 2005.

At the time, Mdm Poh Yim had accompanied Ms Ani for the naming of the orchid, Dendrobium Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono "Ani", at the National Orchid Garden, he noted.