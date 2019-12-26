In photos: Crowds across Singapore witness rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on Boxing Day

SINGAPORE: Thousands of people in Singapore looked to the sky on Boxing Day (Dec 26) to catch a rare annular solar eclipse as darkness set in across the island.

An annular solar eclipse happens when the moon covers the sun's centre, leaving the sun's visible outer edges forming a ring around the moon.



It occurs when the moon is farthest from the earth and appears smaller, hence not blocking the entire view of the sun, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).



About 1,000 people gathered at Marina Barrage to view the solar eclipse on Dec 26, 2019. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Members of the public gather at Marina Barrage to view the solar eclipse on Dec 26, 2019. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Members of the public gather at Marina Barrage to view the solar eclipse on Dec 26, 2019. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

The phenomenon began to unfold at around 11.30am on Thursday.



This Boxing Day eclipse has been described as a "once in a lifetime" event, as the next annular solar eclipse that can be seen in Singapore will only occur in 2063.



View of the solar eclipse at 11.58am on Dec 26, 2019. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

View of the solar eclipse at 12.42pm. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

View of the eclipse taken at 1.20pm at Marina Barrage. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Huge crowds could be seen gathered at the Marina Barrage, Boat Quay and Hong Lim Park to witness the rare eclipse.



Many came prepared with umbrellas, picnic mats and refreshments, with some even setting up large telescopes and professional cameras on tripods.

Most were armed with mobile phones to capture the moment while scores of people were also seen without the protective solar glasses.

A crowd gathers at Hong Lim Park to view the solar eclipse on Dec 26, 2019. (Photo: Lin Suling)

Crowds gathered near Boat Quay to watch the annular solar eclipse on Dec 26, 2019. (Photo: Joannes Tjendro)

A boy views the solar eclipse on Dec 26, 2019. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

A woman at Marina Barrage views the eclipse through solar eclipse glasses. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

The next annular solar eclipse that can be seen in Singapore will only occur in 2063. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

A man photographs the solar eclipse on Dec 26, 2019. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Shadows cast during the eclipse on Boxing Day. (Photo: Yvonne Lim)

Scores of people take photographs of the eclipse at the Telok Ayer area, Dec 26, 2019. (Photo: Joel Ong)

Members of the public stand on a road in the Telok Ayer area to take photographs of the eclipse. (Photo: Joel Ong)

This photo from a CNA reader shows the annular eclipse as seen from West Coast Park.