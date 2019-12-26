In photos: Crowds across Singapore witness rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on Boxing Day

Singapore

Eclipse ring of fire Dec 26
View of the annular eclipse from Marina Barrage at 1.22pm, Dec 26, 2019. (Photo: Jeremy Long)
Byline - Jeremy Long
By Jeremy Long
(Updated: )

SINGAPORE: Thousands of people in Singapore looked to the sky on Boxing Day (Dec 26) to catch a rare annular solar eclipse as darkness set in across the island. 

An annular solar eclipse happens when the moon covers the sun's centre, leaving the sun's visible outer edges forming a ring around the moon. 

It occurs when the moon is farthest from the earth and appears smaller, hence not blocking the entire view of the sun, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). 

Marina Barrage eclipse crowd
About 1,000 people gathered at Marina Barrage to view the solar eclipse on Dec 26, 2019. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Eclipse Dec 26, 2019
Members of the public gather at Marina Barrage to view the solar eclipse on Dec 26, 2019. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Marina Barrage eclipse
Members of the public gather at Marina Barrage to view the solar eclipse on Dec 26, 2019. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

The phenomenon began to unfold at around 11.30am on Thursday.

This Boxing Day eclipse has been described as a "once in a lifetime" event, as the next annular solar eclipse that can be seen in Singapore will only occur in 2063. 

Solar eclipse Dec 26
View of the solar eclipse at 11.58am on Dec 26, 2019. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Eclipse at 12.42pm
View of the solar eclipse at 12.42pm. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Eclipse 1.20pm
View of the eclipse taken at 1.20pm at Marina Barrage. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Huge crowds could be seen gathered at the Marina Barrage, Boat Quay and Hong Lim Park to witness the rare eclipse. 

Many came prepared with umbrellas, picnic mats and refreshments, with some even setting up large telescopes and professional cameras on tripods. 

Most were armed with mobile phones to capture the moment while scores of people were also seen without the protective solar glasses.

Hong Lim park eclipse
A crowd gathers at Hong Lim Park to view the solar eclipse on Dec 26, 2019. (Photo: Lin Suling)

Crowds gathered near Boat Quay to watch the annular solar eclipse
Crowds gathered near Boat Quay to watch the annular solar eclipse on Dec 26, 2019. (Photo: Joannes Tjendro)

Eclipse glasses
A boy views the solar eclipse on Dec 26, 2019. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Woman using eclipse glasses
A woman at Marina Barrage views the eclipse through solar eclipse glasses. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Marina Barrage eclipse viewing
The next annular solar eclipse that can be seen in Singapore will only occur in 2063. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Eclipse photographer
A man photographs the solar eclipse on Dec 26, 2019. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Reflection of eclipse
Shadows cast during the eclipse on Boxing Day. (Photo: Yvonne Lim)

Telok Ayer eclipse
Scores of people take photographs of the eclipse at the Telok Ayer area, Dec 26, 2019. (Photo: Joel Ong)

Telok Ayer crowds, eclipse
Members of the public stand on a road in the Telok Ayer area to take photographs of the eclipse. (Photo: Joel Ong)

West Coast Park eclipse
This photo from a CNA reader shows the annular eclipse as seen from West Coast Park.

Promenade MRT eclipse
View of the solar eclipse from Promenade MRT. (Photo: Evelyn Soh)

Source: CNA

