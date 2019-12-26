In photos: Crowds across Singapore witness rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on Boxing Day

SINGAPORE: Thousands of people in Singapore looked to the sky on Boxing Day (Dec 26) to catch a rare annular solar eclipse.

An annular solar eclipse happens when the moon covers the sun's centre, leaving the sun's visible outer edges forming a ring around the moon.



It occurs when the moon is farthest from the earth and appears smaller, hence not blocking the entire view of the sun, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).



About 1,000 people gathered at Marina Barrage to view the solar eclipse on Dec 26, 2019. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Members of the public gather at Marina Barrage to view the solar eclipse on Dec 26, 2019. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Members of the public gather at Marina Barrage to view the solar eclipse on Dec 26, 2019. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

The phenomenon began to unfold at around 11.30am on Thursday.



This Boxing Day eclipse has been described as a "once in a lifetime" event, as the next annular solar eclipse that can be seen in Singapore will only occur in 2063.



View of the solar eclipse at 11.58am on Dec 26, 2019. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

View of the solar eclipse at 12.42pm. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

View of the eclipse taken at 1.20pm at Marina Barrage. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Huge crowds gathered at the Marina Barrage, Boat Quay and Hong Lim Park, among other places, to witness the rare eclipse.



Many came prepared with umbrellas, picnic mats and refreshments, with some setting up large telescopes and professional cameras on tripods.

Photography enthusiast Kiang Soon Chyaun, 47, said he arrived at the Marina Barrage at 11am to experience the eclipse.



"It was really worth it to capture the eclipse on camera but it’s visually more satisfying to watch it with your own eyes," said the project manager.

The next annular solar eclipse that can be seen in Singapore will only occur in 2063. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Mr Chin Zong Yang, 27, took leave from work and went to the Barrage at 9am to choose a "good spot" to set up his equipment.



Mr Chin Zong Yang says taking leave to view the eclipse was "worth it". (Photo: Jeremy Long)

"This is my third time watching an eclipse but it’s my first time seeing the 'ring of fire'," the astronomy enthusiast told CNA.

"Even though the clouds were blocking the ring of fire, I am still quite happy because it didn’t rain ... Taking leave for this is worth it as it’s also a gathering for all the astronomers."



A boy views the solar eclipse on Dec 26, 2019. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Property manager Jason Tan also took a day off to experience his first annular solar eclipse.

"It definitely lived up to my expectations," said the 37-year-old who arrived at Marina Barrage at around 9.30am.

"I am very contented because I came early and took a day’s leave especially for this and managed to see the maximum eclipse."



Mr Tan, who viewed a total solar eclipse in Shanghai in 2009, added that Singaporeans were lucky to be able to catch the eclipse during the monsoon season, when the days are typically cloudy and rainy.

A woman at Marina Barrage views the eclipse through solar eclipse glasses. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Most were armed with mobile phones to capture the moment while scores of people were also seen without protective solar glasses.

It is dangerous to look at the sun through binoculars or telescopes without special filters as it can cause permanent eye damage.



A crowd gathers at Hong Lim Park to view the solar eclipse on Dec 26, 2019. (Photo: Lin Suling)

Crowds gathered near Boat Quay to watch the annular solar eclipse on Dec 26, 2019. (Photo: Joannes Tjendro)

In the Telok Ayer area, crowds could be seen along Amoy Street where tourists and office workers alike paused to snap a shot of the rare event.

Scores of people take photographs of the eclipse at the Telok Ayer area, Dec 26, 2019. (Photo: Joel Ong)

A man photographs the solar eclipse on Dec 26, 2019. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Shadows cast during the eclipse on Boxing Day. (Photo: Yvonne Lim)

This photo from a CNA reader shows the annular eclipse as seen from West Coast Park.