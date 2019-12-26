In photos: Crowds across Singapore witness rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on Boxing Day
SINGAPORE: Thousands of people in Singapore looked to the sky on Boxing Day (Dec 26) to catch a rare annular solar eclipse.
An annular solar eclipse happens when the moon covers the sun's centre, leaving the sun's visible outer edges forming a ring around the moon.
It occurs when the moon is farthest from the earth and appears smaller, hence not blocking the entire view of the sun, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).
The phenomenon began to unfold at around 11.30am on Thursday.
This Boxing Day eclipse has been described as a "once in a lifetime" event, as the next annular solar eclipse that can be seen in Singapore will only occur in 2063.
Huge crowds gathered at the Marina Barrage, Boat Quay and Hong Lim Park, among other places, to witness the rare eclipse.
Many came prepared with umbrellas, picnic mats and refreshments, with some setting up large telescopes and professional cameras on tripods.
Photography enthusiast Kiang Soon Chyaun, 47, said he arrived at the Marina Barrage at 11am to experience the eclipse.
"It was really worth it to capture the eclipse on camera but it’s visually more satisfying to watch it with your own eyes," said the project manager.
Mr Chin Zong Yang, 27, took leave from work and went to the Barrage at 9am to choose a "good spot" to set up his equipment.
"This is my third time watching an eclipse but it’s my first time seeing the 'ring of fire'," the astronomy enthusiast told CNA.
"Even though the clouds were blocking the ring of fire, I am still quite happy because it didn’t rain ... Taking leave for this is worth it as it’s also a gathering for all the astronomers."
Property manager Jason Tan also took a day off to experience his first annular solar eclipse.
"It definitely lived up to my expectations," said the 37-year-old who arrived at Marina Barrage at around 9.30am.
"I am very contented because I came early and took a day’s leave especially for this and managed to see the maximum eclipse."
Mr Tan, who viewed a total solar eclipse in Shanghai in 2009, added that Singaporeans were lucky to be able to catch the eclipse during the monsoon season, when the days are typically cloudy and rainy.
Most were armed with mobile phones to capture the moment while scores of people were also seen without protective solar glasses.
It is dangerous to look at the sun through binoculars or telescopes without special filters as it can cause permanent eye damage.
In the Telok Ayer area, crowds could be seen along Amoy Street where tourists and office workers alike paused to snap a shot of the rare event.