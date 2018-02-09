Another ministry engages social media influencers in S$1,500 campaign

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Environment and Water Resources (MEWR) has reached out to social media influencers to promote an Instagram photo contest, as part of a digital campaign on climate action.

The estimated cost of the campaign is S$1,500, the ministry said in response to queries from Channel NewsAsia.

MEWR's move comes after the Ministry of Finance last month engaged influencers to promote the upcoming Budget 2018 and related public feedback sessions on Instagram.

Instagram posts by influencers with the hashtags #ClimateActionSG and #SustainableSG have sprung up promoting the contest as early as Jan 18. They include posts on what actions they have taken to fight climate change, and also ask others how they have done their part.

The posts also asks followers to "share your climate action tips and tag @mewrsingapore, hashtag #ClimateActionSG and #SustainableSG to spread the word" for a chance to win an iPhoneX and other attractive prizes. It also includes the hashtag #sp, which stands for sponsored post.

More than 400 posts were tagged to #ClimateActionSG and over 1,000 tagged to #SustainableSG as of Friday (Feb 9) morning.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A check by Channel NewsAsia on Instagram showed that the influencers engaged have between 500 and 16,000 followers each.

A post by Instagram user minicolee, who has 15,700 followers, had 710 likes. She had posted a photo on Jan 29 of her riding a bicycle and said in her caption that "one of the things I believe firmly in is public transport" as Singapore is "too small to justify owning private transportation and being a hazard to our environment".

Another user, tacomels, said in a Jan 30 post that she hopes "everyone can start doing their small part for the environment cause a small change from all of us can really add up to a large change." Her post had 175 likes.

The MEWR said in response to queries from Channel NewsAsia that the "micro-influencers" were engaged through the ministry's social media agency and as part of their digital strategy to promote an Instagram contest.

The contest, which runs from January to March, is aimed at boosting awareness of climate action.

The ministry is also "working closely" with the agency to review the entries submitted by the micro-influencers, it added.

Since the campaign started, they have worked with 28 influencers who have a combined reach of 100,000, MEWR added.

"The aim of the contest is to get online audiences familiarised with the actionables behind climate action and to boost awareness and engagement on our social media platforms," MEWR said.

"We also hope to sustain the use of the #ClimateActionSG hashtag beyond the contest and for netizens to continue using the hashtag whenever they post photos/updates related to climate action in the future.

"The use of micro-influencers helps us to amplify our message beyond the platforms that we own," MEWR added.