9 women arrested in anti-vice raids at Middle Road, 6 to be deported

SINGAPORE: Nine Vietnamese women, aged between 21 and 31, have been arrested following anti-vice raids at two condominiums in the vicinity of Middle Road.



Coordinated raids were conducted at multiple units at the two condominiums on Wednesday, said the police on Friday (Jul 23).



Preliminary investigations showed that the women had allegedly provided sexual services via an online vice website, the police added.



Six of the women have had their short-term visit passes cancelled and will be deported.



Investigations against the remaining three women are ongoing, said the police.



Under the Women’s Charter, those found guilty of committing offences related to prostitution face up to seven years’ jail and a fine of up to S$100,000.



The police also said that all property owners have a responsibility to ensure that such illicit activities do not take place in their properties.



Property owners or the agent of an owner who knowingly rent their premises to anyone for vice-related activities will be prosecuted under the Women’s Charter.



If found guilty, they face a fine of up to S$100,000, up to five years’ jail, or both. Repeat offenders can be fined up to S$150,000, jailed up to seven years, or both.



The police said they will continue to partner the community and members of the public on the information submitted about vice activities, adding that they will take tough enforcement action.

