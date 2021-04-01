Thundery showers, more lightning expected in the first half of April: Met Service

SINGAPORE: With the onset of inter-monsoon conditions this month, thundery showers can be expected in the afternoon and early evening, said the Singapore Meteorological Service in its fortnightly outlook on Thursday (Apr 1).



“During the inter-monsoon months, the incidence of lightning activity is higher than other times of the year," it added.



In the first two weeks of April, short-duration moderate to heavy thundery showers with frequent lightning are expected over parts of Singapore on most afternoons.

“On a few of these days, with strong convergence of winds in the surrounding vicinity, the thundery showers could extend into the early evening,” the Met Service added.



The passing of a Sumatra squall from the Strait of Malacca could also bring thundery showers with gusty winds over Singapore on one or two mornings.

Overall, rainfall for the first fortnight of April is expected to be near normal over most parts of the island, the Met Service said.

Climatologically, April is one of the warmest months of the year.



Over the fortnight, temperatures are expected to range between 25 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius on most days. However, a daily maximum temperature could reach a high of around 35 degrees Celsius on a few days.

REVIEW OF MARCH WEATHER



In its review of the last month, the Met Service said The highest daily maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius was recorded at Tengah on Mar 2.

At the Changi climate station, the mean monthly temperature of 27.9 degrees Celsius for March was 0.4 degrees Celsius higher than the month’s long-term average



The Met Service said that almost all parts of Singapore recorded average to slightly above average rainfall in March.

“On Mar 23, thundery showers fell over many areas of the island and was particularly intense over the western half of Singapore. The daily total rainfall recorded that day was 151.5mm at Jurong West," it said.

This was the highest daily total rainfall recorded last month, it added.

