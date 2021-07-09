Man arrested for suspected armed robbery at a moneylender in Bukit Batok

SINGAPORE: Police on Friday (Jul 9) said a 30-year-old man was arrested for his involvement in a suspected case of armed robbery at a moneylender along Bukit Batok Street 31.



The authorities were alerted to the incident on Thursday at about 7.13pm, said police, with preliminary investigations revealing that the suspect is believed to have acted alone and fled the scene with about S$22,000 in cash.



The suspect had allegedly showed a woman working in the unit a handwritten note saying "this is a robbery”, police said.



“The suspect had also allegedly indicated that he had a knife with him in his bag,” police said.



“The victim complied with the suspect’s instructions and handed over to him cash amounting to about S$22,000. The suspect subsequently fled the scene with the money.”



The authorities said the robbery lasted a few minutes, after which the victim called the police.

A handwritten note from the suspect used in the robbery at a commercial unit along Bukit Batok Street 31 on Jul 8, 2021. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

The suspect, said police, had taken “proactive steps” to conceal his identity by covering his features and avoiding leaving any evidence at the crime scene.



Police said the suspect was arrested within 11 hours of the incident at Lorong 8 Geylang, following “extensive investigations” and footage from police cameras.



More than 50 officers from the Jurong Police Division, Criminal Investigation Department, Police Intelligence Department, Police Operations and Command Centre, and the Public Transport Security Command were involved in the manhunt.



“Cash amounting to about S$18,506, two handwritten notes and a bag were also recovered following the arrest,” police said.



“Efforts are ongoing to recover the rest of the loot and the knife allegedly used during the robbery.”



Investigations are ongoing.

The man will be charged on Saturday with armed robbery.



If convicted for armed robbery committed between 7pm and 7am, he could be jailed between three years and 14 years, and given a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane. If a deadly weapon is used, he could be given not less than 12 additional strokes of the cane.

