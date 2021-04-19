Man arrested for armed robbery at Bukit Batok shop

SINGAPORE: A 40-year-old man was arrested on Monday (Apr 19) for his suspected involvement in an armed robbery in Bukit Batok.

The police said they were alerted to the case at about 4.25am at a shop along Bukit Batok Street 52.

Preliminary investigations showed that the man was armed with a knife when he demanded that the victim open the cash register.

He purportedly took eight packets of cigarettes before fleeing, said the police in a media release.

They added that the suspect was arrested within two hours of the incident with the help of police cameras and CCTVs at the shop.

The man will be charged in court on Tuesday.

If convicted of armed robbery, he faces a jail term of between three and 14 years, as well as at least 12 strokes of the cane.